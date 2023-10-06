Here is what Bui Sugar Limited said about government's 1 District 1 Factory initiative

The Government of Ghana as part of its industrialization agenda introduced the One District One Factory initiative.

Some private-owned companies have also joined forces with the government to receive funding and operate under the 1D1F programme.



But this government institution, Bui Power Authority, that has established the Bui Sugar Limited said it will not operate under the government’s One District One Factory initiative because it is on a sound footing.



Speaking on GhanaWeb TV’s BizTech programme, the Deputy Director of Lands and Impact said they have two factories - cashew and sugarcane running.



When asked by the BizTech host, Ernestina Serwaa Asante whether or not Bui Sugar Limited will join government's 1D1F, Mr Opoku Acheampong said, “We are all in the same industrialization agenda. As a government institution, we have even performed more than what the target is. It is One District One Factory, we have gotten two already so we’ll perform so well.”



It would be recalled that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on August 25, 2017, launched the 1D1F programme at Ekumfi in the Central region.

He then cut sod for the commencement of the first factory, Ekumfi Fruits and Juices.



Government's One District One Factory initiative seeks to establish a factory in all districts across the country.



This, according to the government will boost local production which will subsequently, improve its industrialization agenda.



In 2022, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced that 106 out of 278 factories under his government's 1D1F initiative were operational.



SA/NOQ

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:



