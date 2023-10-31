High court jurors on strike over unpaid allowances

High court jurors in court

Jurors of the High Court in Accra are currently on strike to demand the payment of their allowances that have been locked up for eight months.

According to citinewsroom.com reports, the jurors have been on strike since October 26, 2023, and this has stalled several court cases including the trial of the 14 people accused in the death of Major Maxwell Mahama.



As part of the demands of the jurors, they want some form of protection from the state given the risks associated with their duties.



One juror bemoaned the bad treatment that the Chief Justice and lawyers have been meting out to them.



“We risk our lives to do this work for the entire year and we have not been given anything even to aid our transportation,” the juror said. “And we have tried to talk to the Chief Justice and the lawyers that we work with, but they don’t take us seriously. And all that they say is that we are not supposed to strike, but we are not on strike. And the fact is, we don’t have money to use as transportation and come to court, and that is the truth,” he told Citi News.



“They cannot even stand by their own decision and pay us,” the juror said. “And that is not the agreement that we signed for.”

SSD/ DAG



