High internet cost affecting businesses – AGI bemoans

Seth Twum Akwaboah, Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI)

The Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Seth Twum Akwaboah is urging the government to provide an enabling environment that allows mobile network operators to reduce the high cost of internet in order for businesses to maximise the benefits of digital transformation.

“I think we need to work towards reducing the cost of data. For me data is expensive in Ghana, elsewhere data is so cheap. You are talking of digitisation, you are talking of all villages being part of it –if the cost of data is expensive it is an obstacle for them to be actively involved,” he said at the launch of Africa International Development and Communications Consultancies Digital Solutions Center (AIDEC) in Accra.



He also maintained that AGI will continue to promote digitisation concepts and will work closely with its members to ensure that they break into the global markets.



The CEO of Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), Kosi Yankey-Ayeh speaking at the event stated that the digital solutions centre by AIDEC is a good example of what micro, small and medium enterprises need in these times of AfCFTA.



She added that presently GEA is piloting a programme to digitise 500 businesses across the country, with the hope that it will turn into job creation ventures because they will be able to sustain their operations, expand and employ others.

CEO for AIDEC, Ambrose Yennah indicated that his outfit’s aim is to use integrated services to do business in Africa.



He also added that AIDEC is keen to support micro, small and medium enterprises to make a transition from traditional ways to doing business to digital so businesses can be sustained especially with the advent of AfCFTA.



AIDEC Group is a premier network group of companies providing quality services in consulting, retail, and haulage of petroleum products, supply of household consumables, importation and distribution of South African wines.