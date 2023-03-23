0
Menu
Business

Higher upgrades can be achieved through fiscal discipline - Economist

Lord Mensah Dr Lord Mensah121212131313131313 Prof. Lord Mensah is an Economist

Thu, 23 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An economist, Professor Lord Mensah, has stated that Ghana’s credit rating could see further upgrades if fiscal discipline is prioritized and goes through a successful debt restructuring with its external creditors.

International rating agency, Fitch, upgraded Ghana’s Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating from RD to CCC.

The issue ratings on local-currency bonds issued domestically that have not matured yet have also been upgraded to 'CCC' from 'D'.

Prof. Lord Mensah noted that “If the government will listen and try as much as possible to reduce expenditure, that will improve, probably, the rate we find ourselves in. We can even do better.

“So, there is always room for improvement. Let’s see what comes out in the coming weeks when we get our external debts restructured and then get the IMF programme which could improve the ratings further,” he was quoted by citinewsroom.com.

The upgrade of the ratings on Ghana's LC-denominated debt follows the completion, effective 21 February 2023, of the domestic debt exchange programme by the Republic of Ghana. Fitch viewed this transaction as a distressed debt exchange in a context of heightened fiscal pressures, with interest costs amounting to 54% of revenues in 1H22, and a lack of access to international capital markets.

Fitch noted that Ghana’s ability to secure an IMF bailout may be dependent on a number of factors including the country’s ability to achieve a debt-to-GDP ratio of 55%.

It added that the government’s ability to get financial assurances from external creditors.

A statement by Fitch said: “IMF support for Ghana will likely depend on the government's ability to show a path towards bringing the present value of debt to 55% of GDP over the forecast horizon on the basis of the IMF/World Bank debt sustainability analysis and the ability of official bilateral creditors to provide financing assurances in the context of the Common Framework external debt restructuring that authorities have requested.”



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:





Watch the latest edition of Business Moments below:





SSD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MP points out Adakabre's 'lies' over Bawumia's Kejetia market visit
US warns Uganda of potential 'repercussions' if LGBTQ law takes effect
Wife of Anthony Boakye barred from observing widowhood rites
Akufo-Addo wants to convert EC into NPP HQ annex - Ablakwa
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears
MPs were paid 'appearance fee' to follow Bawumia to Akwasidae – Alan camp alleges
Kwabena Agyapong slams LGBTQI+ members
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya
Related Articles: