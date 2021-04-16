Ho Airport: All flights must not begin and terminate in Accra – Ablakwa advocates

The Ho airport is expected to boost tourism in the Volta Region

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has indicated that it is now imperative that government looks making it possible for flights to move from one region to the other.

According to him, all flights must not begin and terminate in Accra.



His comment comes on the back of the opening of the airport in the Volta Region and the first flight from Accra to Ho on Thursday, April 15, 2021.



He acknowledged that the Volta Region will be grateful to John Dramani Mahama for the initiative and his vision for the people of the Volta region.

“A great day for the Volta Region and for Ghana’s aviation sector. We shall always be indebted to the visionary H.E. John Dramani Mahama. May God bless him greatly. Now, let’s make it possible to fly directly from multiple regions to other destinations. All flights must not begin and terminate in Accra,” the MP praised.



He continued, “And in the spirit of true African integration, we must expand beyond our borders towards the attainment of many inter African routes. Thus a progression from domestic services to real Pan African airlines. The icing on the cake should be the revival of our own national carrier. The black star must fly again. Let’s do it!”