Ho Airport opens with AWA test flight

The Ho airport is expected to boost tourism in the Volta Region

The first flight from the newly constructed Ho Airport flew to Accra on Thursday, April 15 amid funfair.

The construction of the airport in the Volta Region capital began in 2015 during the tenure of John Dramani Mahama and completed in 2017 under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



But its commissioning was officially done after Africa World Airlines (AWA) launched its Accra-bound flight from the airport.

