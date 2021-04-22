Ho Airport to have pilot school, aircraft maintenance facility

Ho Airport

The Founder and Co-Chairman of Africa World Airline (AWA), Togbe Afede XIV, has revealed plans to establish a pilot training school and an aircraft maintenance facility in the Volta Region capital, Ho, alongside operationalisation of the newly completed Ho Airport.

According to him, construction of the school and maintenance facility is geared at further opening up the region’s economic potential. Already, he noted, the airport will offer great opportunities – including serving as a springboard to boost the region’s tourism sector and other sectors of economic importance.



Address a huge gathering after a successful test flight to the Ho Airport, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, described the occasion as unique and a dream come true, saying it is the beginning of bigger investments to come into the region.



“Beyond commercial operations to this place, we are planning other projects that will enhance the airport’s viability and produce a lot of benefits – not only in Ho and the Volta Region, but the whole of the nation. Among others, we plan to establish a pilot training school in Ho. I am happy to say that it is receiving full support from the Ghana Airport Company, Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and also government.



“Additionally, we plan to establish an Aircraft Maintenance Organisation here; which would mean that instead of aircraft going abroad for the various checks, they can come to Ho for basic maintenance services. It would also mean that we can attract aircraft from other countries to come here for maintenance services. This has tremendous ramifications: apart from providing jobs for the people of Ghana, we are talking about training opportunities; and we will be able to train more Ghanaians to become aircraft maintenance engineers,” Togbe Afede XI said.



He added that not only will the country be able to train more pilots, but people of the region will be greatly inspired.



“We can also train more pilots and various professions in the aviation sector. I am even more excited about the inspirational aspects of all of this; how it will inspire the youth. As they see aircraft land and take off they become excited about entering the aviation sector, which will require hard work on their part.”

He however urged people of the region to patronise the services of AWA so as to ensure its constant operation to the region, and even further attract other airlines to ply the route.



“The inspirational aspect is extremely important for me. We should know that none of these will martialise if we don’t patronise services of the pioneering AWA and others who will follow. The only way other airlines will follow is when they realise that AWA is successful in Ho,” Togbe Afede XI said.



Stakeholders in the aviation industry including Togbe Afede; Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Yaw Kwakwa; the Deputy Director-General in charge of Technical at the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Daniel Aquah, and other dignitaries joined the test flight.



The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, traditional leaders and scores of indigenes from far and near gathered at the new airport to witness the historic flight.



They could not hide their joy with the beginning of air travel to and from the Volta Region capital.



Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa; traditional leaders and scores of indigenes from far and near witnessing the historic test flight.