Hollard Insurance wins multiple awards at the 2020 Ghana Insurance Awards

The company received the ‘Commercial Line Insurer of the Year’ award

Hollard Insurance, a subsidiary of insurance group, Hollard Ghana has won multiple awards at the recent 2020 edition of the prestigious Ghana Insurance Awards.

The event, which took place at the plush Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel sought to honour deserving insurance companies and individuals for their enormous contributions and innovations in the insurance industry.



The company received the ‘Commercial Line Insurer of the Year’ award for its ability to service the multiplicity of its client’s needs, including the delivery of innovative enterprise-wide and group business solutions.



For its admirably consistent year-on-year business growth, Hollard Insurance picked up ‘Best Growing Company of the year in the Non-Life Insurance Category’.



Hollard Ghana’s groundbreaking product ‘Hollard ChatInsure’ and its Chatbot, Araba Hollard, the first virtual insurer in the country offering end-to-end insurance services won the ‘Marketing Campaign of the Year’ awards.



On why the awards are meaningful, the Group CEO of Hollard Ghana, Patience Akyianu, who was specially recognised at the ceremony, as the Woman of Excellence for the year, said the awards give credence to the company’s purpose and clearly demonstrates the progress being made by the group in Ghana.



“We are honored by these wins and believe they are a testament of our purpose to enable more people to create and secure a better future through accessible and reliable insurance," said Mrs. Akyianu.

While dedicating the awards to company staff, fondly called Hollardites, their customers and partners for enabling their wins, the Managing Director for Hollard Insurance, Daniel Boi Addo, said: “We’ve been relentless in our efforts to increase insurance penetration and we’re glad to be rewarded. We will continue to champion excellence in the insurance industry whiles putting our customers first in our innovations”.



Insurance group, Hollard Ghana, with subsidiaries Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life Assurance, combines its deep local knowledge of the market with the world-class expertise of an international insurance brand.



With feet firmly planted on Ghanaian soil but Headquartered in South Africa, Hollard delivers innovative insurance solutions customized to the unique risks Ghanaians face. Hollard was previously Metropolitan Insurance which operated in Ghana for over 25 years.



Hollard offers various life and general insurance products including funeral, personal accident, motor, business, home, and more.



Beyond various nationwide office branches and Hollard 2U franchise shops, Ghanaians can also find Hollard at Shell Fuel Stations, Welcome Shops, and some Melcom stores for all their insurance needs.

Source: Hollard Insurance, Contributor

