Hotels in Takoradi comply with President’s directives

File photo of a hotel room

Hotels in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis have demonstrated their readiness to comply with the President's directives on the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

As such, they have put in place measures to prevent the spread of the disease, like the provision of sanitizers and hand washing facilities at their entrances, taking of one’s health and travel history, display of graphical and infographical educational messages on COVID-19 at vantage points and temperature checks among others.



The Ghana News Agency gathered that beaches, night clubs and cinemas as well as pubs remained closed as announced in the President’s address.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 23rd address re-emphasized existing restrictions on several operations including the closure of beaches, nightclubs, cinemas, and pubs.



Mr Anthony Kennedy Addiaba, General Manager of the Raybow International Hotel, told the GNA that they made sure all visitors reported at the Client Service Unit for their hands to be sanitized or washed before being directed to the appropriate office.



He pointed out that as part of the measures to curtail the spread of the COVID-19, it was very prudent for them to suspend all buffet dinner services till further notice.

Mr Addiaba however indicated that the buffet breakfast and Sunday locals would be operated as take-out and alacarte style of service to all patrons.



“It has become very necessary for us to put on hold our Friday Grills with live band and Raybow Groove due to the alarming increase of COVID-19 cases. While we apologise for all the inconveniences this might cause, we would also urge you all to continue to adhere to all the safety protocols,” he stressed.



He said the hotel had dedicated an isolated place as a holding room with Personal Protective Equipment where guests and staffs who record beyond the normal temperature with a travelling history to any of the affected countries would be housed for further interrogating.



Mr Addiaba therefore pleaded with the public to call in for any service since they had not shut down saying, "there is the availability of a delivery service to offices and homes".



Mr George Nkrumah Ansere, Western Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), hinted that it would be embarking on a mass enforcement exercise of the COVID-19 safety protocols in hospitality facilities and tourist sites in the Region.

The exercise, he said was towards containing the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring the safety of the places and clients.



He stressed the need for industry players to ensure strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols in their areas of operation and pleaded with restaurant operators to as much as possible provide take away services.



“We have asked restaurants to provide takeaway services and avoid seated services and in cases of providing seated services, they should limit the number to 50 per cent of current capacity,” he said.