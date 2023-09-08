Housing Minister commissions Legacy Court Housing Project

The project is expected to house Ghanaians in search of affordable yet quality homes

The Minister for Works and Housing, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, has commissioned Legacy Court Housing Project, located in Adenta, Accra.

The project is a remarkable 40-unit development by the State Housing Company Limited (SHC), Ghana’s foremost housing developer to support low-income affordable housing initiatives in the country.



The unveiling marks the seventh project commissioned by the SHC in recent years, underscoring its commitment to making affordable housing available to Ghanaians.



Mr Asenso-Boakye commended the exemplary efforts of the SHC’s Board, management and dedicated staff for their significant contributions towards achieving this milestone.



“The Legacy Court Housing Project stands as a testament to their unwavering dedication and vision,” he stated.

He noted that the project is particularly notable because it was financed with the company’s Internally Generated Funds (IGF), showcasing its financial sustainability and prudent management.



He said the Legacy Court Housing Project is not just another housing development; it symbolizes a brighter future for countless Ghanaians in search of quality and affordable homes.



With the unveiling of the Legacy Court Housing Project, the Sector Minister and the SHC affirm their dedication to creating a Ghana where everyone has the opportunity to own a comfortable and affordable home, fostering a stronger, more prosperous nation for all.