How Nigeria ex-president Buhari's signature was forged to withdraw $6.2 million - Expert details

Godwin Emefiele, ousted Govenor of the Central Bank of Nigeria is on trial on 20 charges

A forensic document analyst from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Bamayi Haruna told the Federal Capital Territory High Court on Thursday that former president Muhammadu Buhari never approved the use of $6.3 million by the Central Bank of Nigeria

Haruna told Justice Hamza Muazu that the signature on the disputed presidential approval involving the embattled Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, does not rhyme with that of Buhari.



The witness explained that his analysis of all the documents relating to the said approval “showed evidence of forgery” as the specimen signatures do not match with the disputed signatures on the documents before the court.



What transpired in court



Led in evidence by Rotimi Oyedepo SAN, Haruna said, “The form and formation of the signatures marked x and the specimen signature marked B to B1 were found to be different in respect of pen movement impulses, skill of execution, loop formation, and presence of tremors, there were individual characteristics. This is a confirmation that the author of the specimen signatures marked B to B1 does not rhyme with the signature of Buhari on the disputed document marked X.”



Under cross-examination by Matthew Burkaa, Emefiele’s lawyer, Haruna was asked if it was correct for a document examiner or analyst to compare originals with originals or originals with photocopies.



The witness replied that it was preferable to compare originals with originals but where the photocopies are very clear, one can use it.

The judge then asked the witness how his court could determine whether the genuineness of the signatures in dispute.



“The court should depend on my report,” the witness replied, and the court subsequently adjourned to March 11 for continuation of trial.



What you should know



Emefiele was arraigned on a 20-count charge bordering on alleged corrupt practices and forgery instituted by EFCC.



The former governor had pleaded not guilty to the charges and trial commenced.



On February 13, 2024, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, told the court that his principal, Buhari, did not approve $6.2 million as payment for election observers.