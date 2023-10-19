How Nkrumah helped grow local businesses with construction of Ghana's longest bridge in 1964

The 650-meter-long Lower Volta Bridge, also known as Sogakope bridge connects Sogakope to Sokpoe.

Before Ghana's first president, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah would cut sod for the construction of the longest bridge in Ghana in 1964, both residents and travellers had to use a ferry to cross to the other side to go about their daily duties.



The bridge's construction ensured the free movement of goods and persons and aided economic activities in the area.



Despite the overthrow of Nkrumah in 1966, the Chairman of the National Liberation Council, General J.A. Ankrah led a delegation to the opening of the bridge in 1967.



In a video posted by Ghana Facts and History and sighted by GhanaWeb Business, it said, "Footage of Kwame Nkrumah as he turned the first sod to initiate the construction of the Lower volta bridge in 1964 which will link Tefle and Sogakofe and the official opening of the bridge (1967) by General J. A. Ankrah, chairman of the NLC, since Nkrumah was overthrown in 1966. Before, The volta river was crossed by a ferry."

It must be noted that construction of the Sogakope bridge started in January 1965 and ended in January 1967.



