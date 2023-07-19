How Twitter users reacted to brief outage of WhatsApp

WhatsApp file photo

Social media platforms were buzzing with confusion and frustration as reports emerged of WhatsApp experiencing a temporary outage on July 19, 2023, around 8:12 PM. Users took to various social media platforms particularly Twitter to express their concerns over the malfunctioning of the popular messaging app.

The reports of an outage spread rapidly, leaving users puzzled as they struggled to determine the cause behind the disruption. Many users shared their experiences and concerns, seeking answers from the online community.



One Twitter user, Yolo, questioned, "What's wrong with my WhatsApp?" while another expressed frustration, stating, "Why is WhatsApp not working? I have bought 2GB of Airtel data."



Another user stated, "WhatsApp is down," while another pondered, "Thinking of where to post all the memes I downloaded today while WhatsApp is down."



we’re working quickly to resolve connectivity issues with WhatsApp and we’ll update you here as soon as possible. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 19, 2023

Me: thinking of where to post all the meme I download today while WhatsApp is down pic.twitter.com/8kbQqtEkvd — Educated Street Boy ???????? (@Oyeyemijr) July 19, 2023

Why is my WhatsApp not working I’ve just bought 2gb airtel data pic.twitter.com/NI06gktvn6 — ye⚡️ (@1boreen_ye) July 19, 2023

Elon Musk at Twitter headquarters celebrating after successfully hacking whatsApp. ???? pic.twitter.com/X0Tfgc89mh — Czar Toreto (@Trendingken) July 19, 2023

Everybody coming to Twitter to confirm if it's only them #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/VdW0uHmkkc — BIG D???? (@BigDujar) July 19, 2023

Mark Zuckerberg: "We're working tirelessly to resolve the issues" pic.twitter.com/u0dhWFmM3l — Mr Black⁛ (@MrBlackOG) July 19, 2023

Everyone to Twitter: pic.twitter.com/wgRVRlpLAA — ????still pretty (@NuJhayhne) July 19, 2023

What If both WhatsApp and Twitter is down at the same time.



Which App do i run to confirm? pic.twitter.com/JJ2L36yreM — SEUN???????? (@_oluwaseun9) July 19, 2023

Someone leaked Allegri's number and now Whatsapp is down... Max is the Matrix pic.twitter.com/YCUDXbGNA6 — Jjuli (@jjuli_007) July 19, 2023

Me confirming that not only my whatsapp messing up ???? pic.twitter.com/3UHXzlzgLX — Wazzy Fund (@wazzy_fund) July 19, 2023

Shey na my WhatsApp or WhatsApp get problem generally pic.twitter.com/RwJHnP4IVM — Lordsky (@Lordsky02) July 19, 2023

Some people don’t even know WhatsApp is down, nobody dey text them???????? pic.twitter.com/GmFF2cUwtA — ????b???????????? (@abazwhyllzz) July 19, 2023

