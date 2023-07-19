0
How Twitter users reacted to brief outage of WhatsApp

Wed, 19 Jul 2023

Social media platforms were buzzing with confusion and frustration as reports emerged of WhatsApp experiencing a temporary outage on July 19, 2023, around 8:12 PM. Users took to various social media platforms particularly Twitter to express their concerns over the malfunctioning of the popular messaging app.

The reports of an outage spread rapidly, leaving users puzzled as they struggled to determine the cause behind the disruption. Many users shared their experiences and concerns, seeking answers from the online community.

One Twitter user, Yolo, questioned, "What's wrong with my WhatsApp?" while another expressed frustration, stating, "Why is WhatsApp not working? I have bought 2GB of Airtel data."

Another user stated, "WhatsApp is down," while another pondered, "Thinking of where to post all the memes I downloaded today while WhatsApp is down."

