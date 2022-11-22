How come all top executives have left but Databank still records highest gain? - PPP Chair quizzes

Ken Ofori-Atta

PPP National Chairman, Nana Ofori Owusu says he is flummoxed by the adamant character of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to resign from office despite public outcry.

Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta has refused to heed calls on him to resign as he believes in his competence to keep serving Ghana in his capacity as Minister of Finance.



Speaking on Friday to the Committee probing a censure motion against him, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta acknowledged the hardships Ghanaians are experiencing under the Akufo-Addo administration.



"Today, I acknowledge our economy is facing difficulties and the people of Ghana are enduring hardships. As a person President Akufo-Addo has put in charge of this economy, I feel the pain personally, professionally and in my soul," he said.



He established that his resolve to continue working is inspired by the spirit of endurance Ghanaians are exhibiting in the midst of economic adversities.



"I see and feel the terrible impact of the rising prices of goods and services on the lives and livelihoods of ordinary Ghanaians, I feel the stress of running a business but it is the strength and perseverance of the Ghanaian people that inspire me and my colleagues in government every morning...That is what gives me the strength to press on to find solutions and relief for Ghanaians to the myriad of problems that our country and the rest of the world are facing, especially since March 2020," he stressed.

However, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, according to the Minority in Parliament, has engaged in a conflict of interest and abuse of office; hence their grounds for him to be removed.



Nana Ofori Owusu, reacting to the matter of whether or not Ken Ofori-Atta must go, believed the conflict of interest allegation against the latter.



He stated Mr. Ofori-Atta's Databank is a direct beneficiary of government business and this gives credence to the conflict of interest alleged against him.



Speaking on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Nana Ofori expounded that Databank has recorded the highest gains ever in the company's history since Ken Ofori-Atta became Finance Minister.



He was at a loss as to how the bank could reap in more cash than it used to saying "how come that your top executives in the company have left for the public service to serve Ghana? In the time that they are in the public service, the company that you, as the co-founder with other co-founders, were there; you couldn't earn the money you earn today. Oh my goodness! Oh my goodness!! Conflict of Interest!!!"

Supporting the 'Ken Must Go' campaign, the PPP National Chairman sarcastically said; "I don't understand that the Minister of Finance says he doesn't receive even 1 cedi. He says he doesn't need anything from the government, that he doesn't take salary. When I heard that, I clapped for him. Someone who wants to sacrifice his time despite having various businesses and places aside his businesses to serve Ghana and he doesn't receive salary, I said this is worthy of applause.



"I was one of the first people who applauded him for this and wished it would encourage other people who are able and can also say they don't need anything to join this fight. But I don't understand that someone who gains nothing from the public sector, your own party and majority of Parliamentarians are saying go home and rest awhile and you are fighting so hard that you won't go. Someone who is serving for free and we are grateful but go and watch over your businesses, you say no."



"Ken Ofori-Atta is doing himself...People are asking some begging questions that why doesn't he want to go?", he exclaimed.