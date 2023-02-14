Human activities hindering delivery of better services – GRIDCo

File photo

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) is lamenting that human activities around its transmitter lines are hindering the performance and delivery of better service to the people of Ghana.

The company claims illegal mining activities, particularly galamsey, encroachment on their site lands and also overgrowth of trees from farmlands are major hindrances in their efforts to delivering better services to the people.



The company believes these activities which are caused by humans are making their work difficult and calling for a stop to them.



Speaking at the Ministry of Information's State of the Agencies Report series in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer for GRIDCo, Ing Ebenezer Kofi Essienyi, stressed that the illegal miners are mining around their plants which is causing massive destruction to their plants and complicating production.

He used the opportunity to admonish all and sundry to desist from activities that are causing massive challenges for the company, resulting in power challenges in the country.



Ing Kofi Essienyi, on the other hand, revealed that the government plans to reconstruct various old-aged power lines in various parts of the country to help keep the power on for citizens.



According to him, some of the transmitter lines are as ‘old as Adam’ hence the need for some reconstruction.