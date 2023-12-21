Husk Technology named winners of maiden edition of National Innovation Challenge

Husk Technology is an agritech-company seeking to leverage tech in cocoa production

At the end of three days of intensive and rigorous training and competition, Husk Technology, Ghanaian start-up company were adjudged winners of the maiden edition of the National Innovation Challenge (NIC) organised by the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme (NEIP) at the Accra Digital Centre.

Husk Technology, an agritech-company which seeks to leverage advanced technology to produce machines for cocoa production and processing received the GHC100,000 after seeing off competition from nine other start-ups.



John Arday Ardayfio who led the company in the presentation stood out with his impeccable presentation skills which allowed him convince the 5-member judging panel that his company’s automated cocoa pod breaking machine will be a gamechanger for the cocoa industry.



Speaking to the media after the winner was named, the Deputy CEO of NEIP, Miss Abigail Swad Laryea applauded the final ten for the show ingenuity, innovation and entrepreneurship spirit.



She is optimistic that idea displayed in the incubation process will help improve a lot in the country should they be refined and the companies be established in the country.



She noted that her outfit will continue to monitor the progress of all the companies to ensure their consistent and upward trajectory.



"I would like to say Congratulations to all the 10 winners. We launched the National Innovation Challenge one very simple reason to boost entrepreneurship among Ghanaian youth.



...This is why we always welcome ideas and innovations from all quarters. Our doors are always open so come and let's see what you have so that we can support you to develop your dream concepts," she said.

In an interview with the media, the winner John Arday Ardayfio thanked the entire leadership of NEIP, the judges, as well as the trainers and all stakeholders for the big opportunity.



"This GHC100,000 funding is indeed a giant leap for us at Husk Technologies and we are very grateful indeed to NEIP and its partners for such an opportunity," he emphasized



Nullwood Fabrications led by Abigail Boadu emerged as the second and took home a cash cheque of GHC70,000 (Seventy Thousand Ghana Cedis) while Smart Code Academy's Senyogbe Agbomabiese took the third position and a cash cheque of GHC50,000 (Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis).



Launched by the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme in September 2023, the National Innovation Challenge seeks to provide a platform from the finetuning of innovative ideas by Ghanaian youth and providing funding for them to accelerate and expand their operations.



NEIP continues to demonstrate its socio-economic commitment to national development by living up to its core mandate of providing business development services, startup incubators, and funding for young businesses, new innovations, and ideas in order to help them become a full-blown success.



Below are the final ten



1st

John Arday Ardayfio---Husk Technologies



2nd



Abigail Boadu----Nullwood Fabrications



3rd



Senyogbe Agbomabiese----Smart Code Academy



4th



David Arkoh----Leta Agronova

5th



Aboagye Theophilus---Age Engineering



6th



Linda Lariba---Hope Givers Company Limited



7th



Ella Oduom & Paul Mensah---Smart Farm



8th

Ismaila Ayiku & Isaac Eshun---Coastal Animation Studios



9th



Emmanuel Amegadzie--Locasa Hospitality Services



10th



Muslim Mahama---DawaShrimp