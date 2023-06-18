3
I became a businessman by default – Kofi Amoabeng

Kofi Amoabeng1234 Kofi Amoabeng is a popular businessman in Ghana

Defunct UTB bank owner, Captain(retired) Kofi Amoabeng has revealed that he became a businessman with many business interests by mistake.

The famous businessman known for his brutal approach in retrieving monies owed his company while his UT was in existence is seen as a prim and proper man.

In a Facebook post, the retired military officer post this caption together with himself in his military ceremonial uniform.

“My dream was to become a Military General. The toughest decision I had to make was leaving the Army.”

“I left because I was against the Coup d’etat which occurred. I became a businessman by default. Your character and Values define who you are not your Dreams and Aspirations .#KeepWalking”

Amoabeng has now taken up roles in society inspiring young entrepreneurs to believe in their visions.

He has graced a number of platforms inspiring people both at home and abroad.

