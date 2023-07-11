I blame Akufo-Addo for Ghana's economic crisis not Ofori-Atta - Bernard Mornah

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Former National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah, has said he blames President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the country's economic crisis.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo failed to ensure that his appointees deliver as expected, especially the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.



Speaking on TV3's The Big Issue on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, Bernard Mornah said though the country has been plunged into crisis, “I can’t blame Ofori-Atta that much because he did not appoint himself, I blame the president.”



Touching on credit ratings, Bernard Mornah said President Akufo-Addo spewed lies when he said the downgrades of the local economy by credit ratings agencies were having a negative impact on the economy.



He stated categorically that Ghana was clearly in crisis.



“One of the lies is to blame the rating agencies for the economic challenges, clearly, we are in a crisis,” he said.



It would be recalled that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the 30th Annual Meeting of Afrexim Bank in Accra said consistent downgrades of Ghana’s economy by credit rating agencies have contributed to the country’s current economic woes.

Akufo-Addo said that such “reckless downgrades” are not in the best interests of developing countries like Ghana.



