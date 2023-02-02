16
Menu
Business

I do not take salary as minister – Employment Minister

Ignatius Baffour Awuah Ignatius Baffour Awuah Ignatius Baffour Awuah Ignatius Baffour Awuah Ignatius Ignatius Baffour Awuah is an Employment Minister

Thu, 2 Feb 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister of Employment and Labour Relations with oversight responsibilities on Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, has disclosed that he does not take salary as a minister of state.

According to him, he opted for the salary of a Member of Parliament (MP) based on his conviction when the president appointed him as minister.

He said all his entitlements are that of an MP.

He explained that he was comfortable with the emoluments of an MP.

Mr Baffour Awuaj added that he decided to do so because he does not want to be caught in a double-salary web.

The minister, who is the MP for the Sunyani West Constituency in the Bono Region, made this disclosure while speaking in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
Related Articles: