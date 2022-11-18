2
I feel the pain of Ghanaians personally, professionally and in my soul - Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori Atta New 202121212132 Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has stated that he feels the pain of Ghanaians as a person, as a Finance Minister, and in his soul.

Ghana's economy has come under intense hardship as inflation rates have skyrocketed coupled with the depreciation of the Ghana cedi.

The cost of living currently is on the rise as prices of goods and services keep increasing.

The Finance Minister made the comments in his introductory remarks when he appeared before the ad hoc committee on November 18, 2022.

He said, "as a person, President Akufo-Addo has put in charge of the economy, I feel the pain personally, professionally, and in my soul."

"Today I acknowledge the people of Ghana are enduring hardship," he added.

The Minority in Parliament filed a censure motion against Ken Ofori-Atta.

They made seven allegations against the minister including frivolous spending conflict of interest, financial recklessness leading to the free fall of the Ghana Cedi, and gross mismanagement of the economy.

An eight-member ad-hoc committee from both sides of the house was set up on November 10 by the Speaker of Parliament to probe the motion.

On Tuesday, November 18, 2022, when the first sitting was had the Minority was represented by the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, and, Minority Spokesperson on Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, proponents of the motion.

The Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) took their turns to appear before the committee on November 17, 2022.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
