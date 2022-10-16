‘I have never lost a client in almost 30 years of doing business’ – McDan

Daniel McKorley is CEO of McDan Group of Companies

Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group of companies, Dr. Daniel McKorley has declared that in almost 30 years of doing business, he has never lost a client.

The secret to this success, according to him, is not attributed to any formula of doing business but rather three key strategies which he has adopted throughout the course of his business career.



In an Instagram post shared by the businessman, Dr McKorley pointed out treating not just clients but people in general with the utmost fairness, respect and integrity, as one of his key strategies.



“Integrity involves honesty, consistency, reliability and a strong moral code. If you have integrity, people know what they can expect from you and (usually) appreciate both who you are and the certainty that gives them,” he wrote.



He added that maintaining a huge sense of professionalism has been another key attribute that has helped keep most of his business partners for close to 30 years without a single loss.



“Ideally, you want to work with clients who share your values and with whom you connect. But, when you become friends with a business partner, you must be aware of maintaining a sense of professionalism despite your connection,” McDan shared.

Lastly, Dr. Daniel McKorley pointed out discipline, which he believes has helped him remain consistent among his clients and peers through the years.



“It takes discipline in everything you do to get results. It doesn’t matter if it is personal or professional; you must discipline yourself to be consistent in what you do. Too much to do creates inconsistency and too little lack of motivation. Find balance!” he concluded.



Dr. Daniel McKorley is a renowned Ghanaian business magnate and the founder, chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group of Companies.



