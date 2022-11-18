0
I have taken no money from Contingency fund for National Cathedral - Ofori-Atta

National Cathedral The National Cathedral has courted controversies

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has denied the usage of monies from the contingency fund for the construction of the National Cathedral.

According to him, he has not taken any monies from the fund.

Appearing before the ad-hoc committee on November 18, 2022, the minister said, “I say with both humility and confidence that I have not breached the constitution in making payments to support the construction of the National Cathedral of Ghana. I have taken no money from the contingency fund to make payments for the National Cathedral.”

He stated that the usage of funds from the contingency vault is not peculiar to his government but a practice that has been in existence.

“Expenditures in respect of the National Cathedral were made from the contingency vault under the other government obligations vault as has been the practice before my tenure.

“I have several copies of payments from the contingency vault dating back to 2015 to share.

“Honourable co-chairs as Finance Minister I am fully aware of the approval procedures for use of the contingency funds and I have not breached its requirements,” he added.

