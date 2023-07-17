I have the biggest cold store in Africa, I pay 7,000 workers monthly – Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong is the MP for Assin Central

A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party, Kennedy Agyapong, has listed some of the businesses he owns whiles calling out his opponents who are on the government’s payroll.

According to him, he has employed thousands of Ghanaians in his various businesses.



He was comparing himself to his opponents, presumably, Dr. Bawumia, even though he did not mention any names when he noted that he was more of a strategist than the Vice President who is the head of the Economic Management team.



During one of his campaign tours, he said: “With my Steel Plant, I am employing thousands of workers in this country by the next few months, I have the biggest Cold Store in the whole of Africa, as for you, the government pays you, pays your house girls, pays your security, you are living in government bungalows.



“But I pay 7158 workers every month in this country. So, between the two of us who is the strategist? This is internal politics and so we shouldn’t be dirty but if they attack me, I will reply,” he added.



Kennedy Agyapong also recounted how he lost the value of his money due to the Cedi’s depreciation.

He added that the Vice President cannot call himself a strategist when he took over when the cedi was selling at GH¢4 but its selling at GH¢12.



“We will have troubles if we don’t do a clean campaign because I will reply to every claim made against me. You call yourself a strategist but when we were taking over power the Dollar was 4 Cedis, today One Dollar is Twelve Cedis and yet you call yourself a strategist.



“In March 2022 I had 40 million Dollars in Cedi equivalent, in August 2022 the value of the 40 million dollars had dropped to 16 million,” he stated.



SSD/NOQ



