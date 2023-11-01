I'll set up agricultural management team if I become President - Former Agric Minister

Former Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has said he will set up an agricultural management team which will be chaired by the Vice President of the Republic if he wins the presidential race in the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the vice president will ensure the efficient use of the allocated budget for agricultural transformation.



Speaking on TV3, he said the move will help boost the local economy and the prices of goods and services would be less expensive for Ghanaians.



Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto said, “We should give it special attention by making sure that at least we reach the AU target of allocating 10 percent of our budget to agriculture."



“To do that, I will set up an agricultural management team chaired by the Vice President and the Vice President will be presiding over the agricultural management team to ensure that the budget required for the transformation of agriculture will take place. And then, Ghana can reap the benefits,” he added.



Meanwhile, the governing New Patriotic Party will on Saturday, November 4, 2023, hold its super delegates conference.



Delegates will elect one of the aspirants including Dr Afriyie Akoto, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, others as their flagbearer.

The elected flagbearer will contest with NDC's John Mahama, Alan Kyerematen and others in the 2024 general elections.



