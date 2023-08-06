'I'm laying foundation for modern, value-adding industrialised economy' - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has voiced concern over the persistent colonial structures in Ghana's economy, stating that they continue to have adverse effects on the country. He assured the nation that decisive measures would be taken to shift away from the current raw-material-producing and exporting economy towards a modern, value-adding, and industrialised one.

"As President of the Republic, I have been preoccupied with making my leadership of Ghana a period above all that our nation lays the foundation from exporting raw materials and retailing of imported goods to a modern, value-adding industrialised one".



Despite the challenges faced by the economy, President Akufo-Addo highlighted significant progress in various areas.



He made these remarks during a banquet held at the Jubilee House's Banquet Hall to mark this year's Founders' Day.

The event, attended by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, commemorates the contributions of successive generations in liberating the nation from colonial rule and establishing the nation-state.



Before the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, all economic indicators were pointing towards the realisation of the transition to a modern industrialised economy, according to the President.



He emphasised his focus on leading the nation towards a more advanced economic structure.