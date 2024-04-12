'I'm shocked' – Mahama on numerous import duties at the port

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has said he is taken aback by the increment of import duties at the port.

He also bemoaned the numerous taxes on the clearing of imported vehicles at the port(s).



Addressing members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) in Accra, John Dramani Mahama said, “[A friend brought] a car and I was just looking at the charges. This is a 2023 Lexus, these are the charges; 20% import duty, after that import VAT, then processing fees, then ECOWAS levy, then vehicle examination fee, then network charges, then network charge VAT, then network charge COVID.”



“Then Ghana Shippers Authority, then import NHIL, then network charge NHIL, then GHS disinfection fee, then MOTI import declaration fee, special import levy, Ghana export-import bank levy, Ghana Education trust fund, Ghana education trust fund network charge, African Union import levy, then COVID health recovery levy, then certification, then IRS 2021...I am shocked,” John Dramani Mahama lamented.



It would be recalled that in February this year, the Association of Customs House Agents Ghana bemoaned the high cost of doing business at the country’s ports and borders.

This, it said, has become a major source of worry to industry players.



The association also called on the government to scrap what it termed as nuisance taxes at the ports.



It cited COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy and the Ministry of Health Disinfection Fee as some taxes that need to be scrapped.



SA/MA