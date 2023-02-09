'I no longer take fuel coupons as a cabinet minister' - Majority Leader

Majority Leader of Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has said that he has stopped taking fuel coupons as a cabinet minister as his contribution to help the government get the country out of the current economic difficulties.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who is also the Majority Leader and the Member of Parliament for Suame, also said that as the Majority Leader he has also reduced the fuel coupons he is entitled to by half, myjoyonline.com reports.



“I personally think that I must do more... I no longer take fuel coupons as a cabinet minister.



“It doesn’t come to me. And even parliament here, as the majority leader, I’m not having half of what I used to have prior to 2021,” he is quoted to have said on JoyNews’ PM express.



The Suame MP, who made these remarks while reacting to calls for the government to cut down its expenditure to help shift the burden of the crisis from the citizenry, said that the government is doing enough.



“Well, maybe I would agree if they said government must do more. But to say that they haven’t done enough, some people say that they haven’t done anything. For those of them who say we haven’t done anything, I’ll disagree.

“And I just pointed out to you what happened yesterday, and I’m aware that the President has directed that 30% of the salaries of the ministers must be forfeited to some other enterprise,” he said.



He added that the government, aside from the reduction in the salaries of the ministers, is also greatly cutting other expenses.



