I used my personal funds to decorate Tetteh Quarshie 'under bridge' - Akufo-Addo's daughter

Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, daughter of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has refuted claims that she received a US$25 million government contract to decorate some parts of the capital.

In a statement released on November 2, 2022, she disclosed that all three art projects were executed through fundraising activities by the Creative Arts Agency, a company she heads.



“For the avoidance of any doubt, it is important to state that these projects were solely conceived, managed, and financially undertaken by The Creative Arts Agency, through its own fundraising activities,” the statement noted.



Out of the three locations where the painting and decorations were undertaken, she revealed that she has personally funded the project under a bridge at the Tetteh Quarshie interchange on the stretch from Shangri-La towards Legon.



The statement said the first site, decorations at the Ako Adjei Interchange was funded by the private sector, whiles the third was completed through the generosity of the creatively minded Ben Asante, CEO of Ghana Gas, who understands its social community importance.



In the case of the second site, the statement read: "Site 2, Tetteh Quarshie, was paid for by myself, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo."

The statement added that the project was not a profit-making venture, as has been reported on social media.



“It is a complete fabrication being propagated by some shameless persons, and which, unfortunately, has been published by sections of the media. This project was not embarked upon to make a profit, and there have been no lucrative contracts awarded for it,” it added.



Per details on the website of the Creative Arts Council's website, cac.gov.gh, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo is the Director of the council.



Below is the full statement by Gyankoma Akufo-Addo:



CREATIVE ARTS AGENCY

In August 2018, Art for All was conceived. Its purpose was to beautify our capital city of Accra, to give a platform to our Ghanaian artists, to build art appreciation for its audience, and to serve as beautiful backdrops for videos, or photoshoots and be a tourist attraction.



Each site had a six-week workshop process to identify themes, locations, and artists. Each site was paid for with funds largely from the private sector, sourced solely by the Creative Arts Agency. No contract to paint a succession of bridges or underpasses has either been conceived, has ever been offered, or has ever been accepted. Indeed, any tender or contract awarded for such a project would have been made public.



For the avoidance of any doubt, it is important to state that these projects were solely conceived, managed, and financially undertaken by The Creative Arts Agency, through its own fundraising activities.



Site 1, Ako Adjei, was funded by the private sector.



Site 2, Tetteh Quarshie, was paid for by myself, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo.

Site 3, was completed through the generosity of the creatively minded Ben Asante, CEO of Ghana Gas, who understands its social community importance.



The paint used for each site, again, was provided by Coral Paints and its CEO, who understand the importance of pushing the visibility of Ghanaian artists. The absurdity of $25 million, or any amount for that matter, being awarded to myself to undertake this project is a disgusting narrative.



It is a complete fabrication being propagated by some shameless persons, and which, unfortunately, has been published by sections of the media. This project was not embarked upon to make a profit, and there have been no lucrative contracts awarded for it.



All efforts to undermine my credibility through the publication of these falsehoods and baseless lies will not wash. I have instructed my lawyer to seek redress in the law courts against persons and media houses that published these falsehoods with the sole intention of destroying my reputation.



