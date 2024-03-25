I will opt for 24-hour shift for workers instead of 24-hour economy – Cheddar

Nana Kwame Bediako, Leader of The New Force

Leader of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako has asserted that he will rather opt for a 24-hour shift system for workers instead of the proposed 24-hour economy policy by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.

He opines that this 24-hour shift system will best suit workers and propel industrialization efforts to ensure that Ghana can become competitive on the regional and international front.



Speaking an in an interview with Accra-based TV3, Nana Kwame Bediako said, “I don’t agree to 24-hour economy, I agree to 24-hour shifts if we have the power, the 24-hour shift work will happen best for industrialization.”



He also reiterated plans to embark on an industrial revolution if given the nod by citizens in the 2024 general elections. Cheddar also points this revolution is vital for job creation especially among the youth.



“Over 60 percent of the people are unemployed, we want to embark on an industrial revolution that we want to put in the regions to ensure that whatever resources of the country should be shared equitably,” he said.



Meanwhile, the NDC flagbearer John Mahama has emphasized that, his flagship policy proposal; 'the 24-hour economy' will be voluntary to all businesses.

In an address to the Oti Regional House of Chiefs, Mahama reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the 24-hour economy is actualized if given the nod by Ghanaians to lead again as president.



He explained that contrary to the misconception out there that the 24-hour economy when implemented would include all businesses, only businesses with the desire to contribute would be rolled on the policy.



Mahama pledged to outdoor the policy and unveil further details before assuming office and assured that participation in it would be optional.



MA



Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel