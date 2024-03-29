I will partner you for development – Alan tells TUC

Alan Kyerematen, Independent Presidential Candidate

Source: GNA

Alan Kyerematen, founder and leader of the Movement for Change (M4C), says he will partner with the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC) for rapid socioeconomic development if elected president.

According to him, the policy proposals of the Movement were in line with many of the key pillars of the TUC’s manifesto.



“Be rest assured that when I become president… You will have a reliable and trusted partner in development," he said.



Kyerematen gave the assurance when he engaged the leadership of the TUC and outlined his vision for the country through his Great Transformational Plan (GTP) in Accra.



Kyerematen said the GTP sought to build a prosperous, united, and peaceful country that provided equal opportunities for all particularly young people, women, and other vulnerable groups to realise their full potential.



He said the GTP was anchored on 15 pillars, which had been categorised into six different, but interrelated clusters, namely economic, governance, infrastructure, social services, environmental and natural resources, and behaviourial and attitudinal clusters.

Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, Secretary General of the TUC, said the Union had develop its manifesto and stated its position on issues affecting the country, which had been the basis for engaging with the political parties, independent candidates and Civil Society Organisations that were important stakeholders in the development of Ghana.



He bemoaned the poor state of the Ghanaian economy, which he said was not doing well because of its low growth, high unemployment among the youth, the depreciation of the cedi, and high inflation, among others.



He said Ghana’s economic woes were due to poor economic management and what had worsen the problem was the heavy debt burden that successive generation would have to pay.



“So, as usual, our solution to this problem is to run to the IMF…we have been to the IMF seventeen times and it looks like we are preparing to go the eighteenth time.



“We have said time and again that Ghana’s economic and social problems will not be solved by IMF programmes, we have to change direction,” he said.