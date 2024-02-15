I will prioritize rural housing, drainage systems and Saglemi project – Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has been nominated to serve as Minister of Works and Housing

Newly appointed Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has shared his primary areas of focus to tackle in the last 10 months of President Akufo-Addo's final tenure.

According to him, the president has tasked him to prioritize rural housing, drainage systems, and the Saglemi Housing project which has been abandoned for many years.



Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said, “The president’s priorities for this new era include, in particular, giving more attention to rural housing associated with the Agenda 111 project.”



“He also wants some attention on the drainage system that has the potential to occasion flooding in some of the major parts of the country. He also wants to look at the Saglemi project and see how quickly we can bring a resolution to it,” Oppong Nkrumah added.



The Saglemi Housing project was initiated in 2012 under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama government for the delivery of 5,000 housing units at a total cost of US$200 million under an Engineering-Procurement-Contracting (EPC) Agreement with Messrs Construtora OAS Ghana Limited.



According to the government, by the end of the stipulated project execution period, only 1,506 out of the planned 5,000 housing units had been initiated and approximately US$196 million representing 98% of total project funds has been expended.

