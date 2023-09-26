I worked with limited budget as Trade and Industry Minister - Alan Kyerematen

Former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has said he worked with limited resources during his tenure under the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

He said despite the limited budget, he delivered significant achievements for the government.



Alan Kyerematen cited the establishment of One District One Factory initiative, Automobile Assembly and Component Manufacturing, Business Resource Centres and Technology Solution Centers, among others as the fruits of his labour.



Making this known at a press conference in Accra on Monday, September 25, 2023, to announce his resignation from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen said, “On assumption of office of the NPP in 2017, under the leadership of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, I was appointed as Minister for Trade and Industry in the first term of the NPP administration, and was retained in the same position by the President in his second term.”



“In spite of the limited budget put at my disposal during my tenure as Cabinet Minister, I was able to deliver significant achievements for the government and my country,” he added.



Poised to run the presidential race as an independent candidate, Alan Kyerematen will stand on the ticket of Movement for Change with a butterfly as its logo in the December 7, 2024 election.



SA/NOQ





