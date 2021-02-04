IAA publishes list of defaulting entities, sets 28 Feb deadline for submission of required reports

Fifty-one entities did not submit their Quarterly Internal Audit Reports

The Internal Audit Agency (IAA) has published the list of Covered Entities who have defaulted in submitting to it, required reports and plans.

According to the Agency, the Covered Entities listed, defaulted in the submission of the various reports as of Thursday, 31 December 2020.



Section 16 (3) of the Internal Audit Agency Act and Section 83 of the Public Financial Management Act 2016 (Act 921) requires Covered Entities to periodically submit various reports and plans to the Agency as an assurance that control systems in Covered Entities are working.



Fifty-one entities did not submit their Quarterly Internal Audit Reports while 47 entities did not submit their Annual Internal Audit Plans.



The IAA has therefore advised affected Covered Entities to “submit the required reports to the Agency not later than 28th February 2021.



“Failure which appropriate actions required by the Public Financial Management (PFM) laws of Ghana shall be taken against them.”



Find below the full list:



Non-Submission of Quarterly Internal Audit Reports



1. Ahafo Regional Co-ordinating Council



2. Biakoye District Assembly



3. Central Regional Co-ordinating Council



4. Central Tongu District Assembly



5. Department of Parks and Gardens



6. Department of Social Welfare



7. District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF)



8. Electricity Company of Ghana



9. Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited



10. Ghana Tourism Development Company Limited



11. Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF)



12. Ghana Education Service



13. Ghana Institute of Clinical Genetics



14. Scholarships Secretariat



15. Ghana College of Pharmacists

16. Graphic Communication Group Limited



17. Kintampo Health Research Centre



18. Krachi West District Assembly



19. Kwahu Afram Plains South District Assembly



20. Labour Department



21. Law Reform Commission



22. Ghana Meteorological Agency



23. Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC)



24. Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs



25. Narcotic Control Commission



26. National Theatre of Ghana



27. National Council for Tertiary Education



28. National Blood Service



29. National Commission on Culture



30. National Media Commission (NMC)



31. National Sports Authority



32. New Times Corporation



33. Non-formal Education Division



34. Office of the Administrator of Stool Lands (OASL)



35. Parliamentary Service



36. Postal and Courier Services Regulatory Commission



37. Produce Buying Company Limited

38. Public Procurement Authority (PPA)



39. Public Records and Archives Administration Department (PRAAD)



40. Regional Maritime University



41. St. Francis College of Education



42. Ghana Standards Authority



43. State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA)



44. Students’ Loan Trust Fund



45. University of Development Studies (UDS)



46. Upper East Regional Co-ordinating Council



47. Upper Manya Krobo District Assembly



48. University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA)



49. Volta Aluminum Company Limited



50. Water Resources Commission (WRC)



51. Zabzugu District Assembly



Non-Submission of 2020 Annual Internal Audit Plans



1. Accra College of Education



2. Births and Deaths Registry



3. Builsa North District Assembly



4. Central Tongu District Assembly



5. Cocoa Processing Company Limited



6. Council for Tertiary and Vocational Education Training (CoTVET)



7. Department of Parks and Gardens

8. Electricity Company of Ghana Limited



9. Geological Survey Authority



10. Ghana Tourism Development Company Limited



11. Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited



12. Ghana Education Service (GES)



13. Ghana College of Pharmacists



14. Ghana Institute of Clinical Genetics



15. Ghana Prisons Service



16. Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund



17. Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority



18. Scholarships Secretariat



19. Graphic Communication Group Limited



20. Kintampo Health Research Centre



21. Krachi West District Assembly



22. Kwahu Afram Plains South District Assembly



23. Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)



24. Law Reform Commission



25. National Theatre of Ghana



26. National Blood Service



27. National Media Commission



28. New Times Corporation



29. Non-formal Education Division

30. North East Regional Co-ordinating Council (NERCC)



31. Office of the Administrator of Stool Lands



32. Postal and Courier Services Regulatory Authority (PCSRA)



33. Produce Buying Company Limited



34. Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC)



35. Public Procurement Authority (PPA)



36. Public and Archives Administration Department (PRAAD)



37. Regional Maritime University



38. South Tongu District Assembly



39. St. Vincent College of Education



40. State Transport Corporation (STC)



41. State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA)



42. Takoradi Technical University (TTU)



43. University of Development Studies (UDS)



44. Upper Manya Krobo District Assembly



45.Wa Polytechnic



46. Water Resources Commission (WRC)



47. Zabzugu District Assembly