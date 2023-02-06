IATA preaches against lure of increasing tariffs

A photo of Ghana Airlines

Kamil H. Al-Awadhi, the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Regional Vice-President for Africa and Middle East, has urged the country to follow the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) process of increasing airport charges.

He spoke during the 4th Aviation Ghana Stakeholders Breakfast Meeting in Accra on the theme Post-COVID-19 recovery process and the journey ahead, and said: “Ghana must resist the temptation of increasing charges without following the ICAO principles; such increases can lead to the erosion of Ghana’s competitiveness as a destination.”



He stated that resilience was a hallmark of airlines during the COVID-19 crisis, despite the pandemic causing the global industry to lose US$ 6.9 billion – with African carriers accounting for US$ 658 million of the amount.



“We are expecting a US$ 4.7 billion profit globally and US$ 213 million for Africa in 2023,” he said, adding that this will be a great achievement considering the scale of financial and economic damage caused by COVID-19.



The annual event, which was put on hold from 2021-2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, provided a platform to discuss the effects of the pandemic on airlines and airports, the post-COVID-19 recovery process, customer service delivery by various airlines and some delicate matters affecting industry players.

Minister for Trade, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, in his address indicated that the global economy heavily depends on the air transport industry; therefore, it is necessary to have regular stakeholder meetings to discuss issues affecting the industry.



Although he acknowledged that many issues continue to affect the industry, he entreated all airlines to continue providing safe, reliable, and comfortable flights for passengers.



Pamela Djamson-Tettey, Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited, revealed that even though huge losses were made last year, some good recoveries were made as well.



The breakfast stakeholder meeting was sponsored and supported by Turkish Airlines, RwandAir, Ghana Airports, Ethiopian Airlines, and Ghana Civil Aviation Authority.