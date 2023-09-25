ICBAC recognizes Mike Oquaye Jnr. for championing business growth in Ghana

Ambassador Mike Oquaye Jnr, CEO of Ghana Free Zones Authority

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Mike Oquaye Jnr, has been recognised by the Institute of Certified Business Analysts and Consultants (ICBAC) as a business acumen and an example to business growth and development in the country.

The Free Zones boss was also inducted as a full-time doctoral fellow of the institute.



Delivering the keynote address at the induction ceremony, Oquaye charged the new Certified Business Analysts to bear the solemn duty to act with unwavering ethics and responsibility.



He indicated that their work will shape strategic decisions, mould organisational culture, and impact countless lives.



“I would like to particularly encourage all graduates to approach their role with unwavering integrity always cognizant of the far-reaching consequences of their actions,” he said.



Meanwhile, the event also witnessed the induction of full-time doctoral fellows of the institute, including Dr. Richard Jones Asase, Dr. James Kofi Chamenyi, Isaac Tornyi, Dr. John Kwaku Amaglo, Dr. Joseph Kwaku Amaglo, Obrempong Wetse Kojo II, Nana Poma Kwaaduah XVII, Peter Awuni Apauko, Clement Appiah-Kubi, Emmanuel Obiri Addo, John Tumaku, and Daasebre Twum Ampofo II.



Notable dignitaries at the event were; Prof. Michael Koranteng, Professor Emmanuel Osei Asiamah, Obrempong Wetse Kojo II, Dr. Richard Jones Asase, Anthony Adu Nketstsia Esq among others.





