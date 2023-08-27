ICEG calls for establishment of Energy Transition Authority for Ghana

ICEG Boss, Hamza Suhuyini

Hamza Suhuyini, the Executive Director of The Institute of Climate and Environmental Governance (ICEG) is calling for the establishment of an Energy Transition Authority in Ghana.

Speaking at the Stakeholder Engagement on Energy Transition and Sustainability Delivery Architecture and Report Launch in Accra, organized by ICEG, Suhuyini stressed that such and institution is necessary to enable energy transition to cleaner and more sustainable sources in Ghana.



He highlighted that the global energy landscape is rapidly changing due to concerns about climate change, environmental degradation, and finite fossil fuels.



He emphasized that this task cannot be efficiently handled by existing government agencies due to differing priorities.



He thus proposed that an Energy Transition Authority would offer the required focus and expertise to smoothly manage the shift from conventional, carbon-intensive energy sources to cleaner, renewable options.



According to Suhuyini, the proposed Authority would possess the capacity to develop and execute comprehensive energy transition plans, conduct research, and collaborate with relevant stakeholders, including government bodies, private sector entities, and local communities.

Moreover, the Authority could mobilize necessary resources and access funding, both domestically and internationally, for large-scale renewable energy projects and infrastructure development.



This approach could alleviate the strain on the national budget and encourage private sector investments.



ICEG furthered that the long-term stability provided by such an Authority would attract investments and grant businesses the confidence to invest in renewable energy projects with longer payback periods.



"The Authority could act as a knowledge hub, promoting innovation and research in the renewable energy sector, and fostering partnerships with academic institutions and international organizations for technological advancements and best practices," the Executive Director explained.



Suhuyini concluded by asserting that establishing an Energy Transition Authority would not be just be efficient, but a necessity for Ghana's sustainable future.

