ICU urges employers to stop exploitation of workers

Morgan Ayawine, Deputy General Secretary in charge of Operations of ICU-Ghana

Several workers continue to be deliberately exploited by employers, which is a clear violation of tenets of the 1992 constitution and the Labour Act 651 (2003), Morgan Ayawine, Deputy General Secretary in charge of Operations of Industrial and Commercial Union-Ghana (ICU-Ghana) has noted.

Speaking at the Eastern Regional conference of the union in Koforidua as part of his nationwide tour to sensitize members of the union before its 11th quadrennial delegates’ conference, scheduled to take place at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) on August 25 and 27, 2021, he cautioned against breaches of the law.



According to Mr. Ayawine, the continued destruction of regular employment by some employers undermines the principles of the Labour laws. Labour outsourcing without going through requisite Labour laws is detrimental and adversely impinges on the livelihood of workers.



This phenomenon, he said, is common in many enterprises where regular employment is outsourced to third parties or private employment agencies; and workers are made casuals and asked to sign contracts with undesirable wages and salaries.



The method applied in employing these workers enables them to be deprived of decent work, equal pay for equal work, opportunity for personal development, social protection (insurance, financial security); and moreover, career progression is non-existent.

These, the DGS (OPS) emphasized, ought to be vigorously fought against by trade unions. He said the right to belong to trade unions conferred on workers by the 1992 constitution and Labour Act cannot be denied workers by employers or others.



On union-management relationships, Mr. Ayawine said it is characterized by misunderstanding and unfair treatment of workers, which affects that relationship and leads to strikes and lockouts, affecting productivity.



He therefore urged all workers and employers to be guided by the dictates of Collective Agreement and Labour laws to ensure industrial peace and harmony. The final lap of his regional conferences takes place in Accra on the 21st April, 2021 at the ICU-Ghana headquarters in Kokomlemle, Accra.