ICUMS/UNIPASS: KIA Customs Division exceeds June-August revenue targets - TD Williams

The Customs Division of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) has disclosed that its revenue mobilization targets from June to August have been exceeded.

This comes on the back of the newly introduced single window system, Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) at the port to facilitate trade.



Speaking at a stakeholder’s engagement on Thursday, September 17, 2020, Sector Commander at the Customs Division of the KIA said despite the Coronavirus pandemic, the division has scored significant revenue gains.



“In June this year just as the UNIPASS/ICUMS was introduced we strongly worked towards exceeding our targets by as much as 15.2 percent and this target exceeds the previous year’s gains where there was no COVID-19 and the introduction of UNIPASS/ICUMS last year had not taken place,” TD Williams said.



“It is also significant to add that in July this year [2020] we exceeded our target by some 22.6 percent,” he added.



The forum, which was organised by the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) sector of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, at the Terminal Three, also revealed that revenue mobilization under the new single-window system was impressive.













UNIPASS/ICUMS Background



Effective June 1, 2020, all transactions related to the import and export of goods at the various ports started to be conducted through ICUMS, ending the operations of GCNet and West Blue Consulting.

The system, deployed by Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), replaced the Ghana Customs Management System (GCMS).



ICUMS is a system built by Universal Pass (UNI-PASS), specially tailored to Ghana’s situation and provides an end-to-end supply chain solution that incorporates and consolidates existing systems currently in operation.



Ghana Link Services Limited, which has a 10-year contract with the Government, as a technical partner, contracted CUPIA of Korea to deploy its electronic customs management system, called Universal Pass (UNI-PASS) now known as the Integrated Customs Management System ICUMS, for Ghana’s trade facilitation.



See the revenue collection report of the Customs Division of the KIA





