IEA boss accuses Ghanaian officials of helping foreigners steal minerals worth trillion of dollars

IEA Director of Research, Dr John Kwakye

Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Dr John Kwakye, has averred that the country's minerals worth trillions of dollars were being plundered by foreign companies with the assistance of Ghanaian officials.

He, therefore, entreated the Minister of Finance, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, to concentrate on the protection of the country's mineral resources.



In a post on X sighted by GhanaWeb Business after the newly appointed Finance Minister said he was going to work closely with revenue generation agencies for enhanced revenue mobilization, the IEA boss said, “Mr. Minister, please pay equal attention to our mineral wealth that is worth trillions of dollars but is being plundered by foreign companies with the assistance of Ghanaian officials.”



Dr Kwakye has on several occasions, reiterated that Ghana’s natural resources including gold, oil, gas bauxite, manganese, and iron ore were worth over $12 trillion.



He said should the resources be efficiently exploited, it will boost national development.



Meanwhile, former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has expressed confidence in his successor, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam.

He urged the Ministry of Finance staff to support him in ensuring the successful execution of the IMF-ECF programme for economic growth and transformation.



