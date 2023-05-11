0
IEA calls for creation of an independent parliamentary budget office

IEA John Kwakye Dr. John Kwakye, Director of Research-IEA

The Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs, Dr. John Kwakye, has proposed the creation of an independent parliamentary budget office.

According to him, this will ensure the monitoring of Ghana’s monetary and fiscal systems will help facilitate a more stringent fiscal management regime.

He added that this will be distinct from the current fiscal council, and will be used in assessing and estimating the cost of government projects and programmes.

He said “We are calling for the establishment of an independent parliamentary budget office, that’s what is normally called a fiscal council. In the US they have a conventional budget office. In the UK, they have the office of budget responsibility and others have the fiscal councils.

“The idea of a parliamentary budget office is that it is marked by independent professionals,” he was quoted by myjoyonline.com.

Dr. Kwakye stated that the office must be independent and this must be done by appointing independent professionals.

He said “The people in the office will not be appointed by the president and they will work with parliament. They will assist parliament in carrying out its oversight role, they should be independent professionals appointed by the public services commission, not the president.”

