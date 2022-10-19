3
IGP tours central business district as GUTA strikes

George Akuffo Dampare, Acting IGP GPS Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare

Wed, 19 Oct 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has toured the central business district in Accra to boost security for members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) following the mass closure of shops.

He met members of GUTA at Opera Square as the group strikes, reports said.

Members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) have closed shops within the capital, Accra on Wednesday to protest the prevailing harsh economic conditions of the country.

The protest is intended to push government to urgently address the depreciating cedi, high-interest rate, and soaring inflation.

The protest will end on Monday, October 24, according to the group.

