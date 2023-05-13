ILO/EU engages organized labour on multinational enterprise declaration

Reps of ILO/EU in group photo with reps of the 24 trade unions

The ILO/ EU Trade for Decent Work has engaged all 24 affiliates of Ghana’s Trade Union Congress on the ILO’S Multinational Enterprise declaration.

According to a Technical Specialist at the ILO, Mr. Cheichk Badiane, the meeting is expected to raise awareness and sensitize organized labour on ‘’this very important tool for Trade Unions and workers to strengthen their activities and actions when it comes to workers’ understanding their roles at the workplace.’’



An ILO Corporate Social Responsibility specialist based in Geneva, Josee Laporte, expressed her excitement to be part of the workshop. She thanked all Trade Unions for accepting the tripartite instrument of the ILO. He charged all representatives to own the MNE instrument and ensure that they derive maximum benefits from it. She entreated participants to initiate further dialogue on decent work and design precise Terms of Reference on what they would like to achieve together with lessons from what other countries.



The national coordinator for all MNE focal persons in Ghana, Mr. Dawuda Braimah acknowledged and appreciated the ILO’s readiness to engage focal persons at all times. Mr. Braimah indicated that the MNE declarations epitomizes decent work, adding that the workshop allows for unions and workers to understand their roles in ensuring and protecting the dignity of workers.



The Trade For Decent Work Ghana team has been engaging major labour stakeholders on the ILO’S Multinational Enterprise Declaration.



The broad agenda has been to ensure that these groups including government understand the tenets of the principles and ensure the promotion of Decent Work.

The two-day training for Ghana’s Trade Unions is expected to developing a roadmap for the creation of a workers’ platform for the promotion of sustainable and responsible business practices in Ghana.



The two-day consultative meeting will put in place a coordination mechanism to promote the MNE Declaration and the application of its principles among workers’ organizations and workers’ representatives in Ghana.



ABOUT THE ILO MNE DECLARATION



The ILO Tripartite Declaration of Principles concerning Multinational Enterprises and Social Policy.



(MNE Declaration) offers guidance for the promotion of sustainable, responsible and inclusive business practices for human-centered approach to achieve decent work for all.