IMF Managing Director leaves Ghana after fruitful 2-day visit

Kristalina Georgieva with the BoG Governor and his two deputies as well as IMF resident rep.

The IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva departed Accra on Monday, March 18, 2024 after a fruitful 2-day visit to Ghana.

Her visit which commenced on March 16, 2024 was to hold bilateral talks with key government officials including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Minister of Finance, Dr. Amin Adam, Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr Ernest Addison among others.



Georgieva’s meeting with key government officials was to foster dialogue towards strengthening collaboration between Ghana and the IMF, particularly in the context of Ghana's ongoing IMF programme.



In addition to her official engagements with government leaders, Madam Georgieva also met with a cross-section of influential Ghanaian women and leaders of civil society organizations (CSOs).



She also participated in the maiden Artificial Intelligence (AI) summit which took place in Accra to delve into the transformative potential of AI in driving economic growth and development in Ghana and across Africa.

These engagement's underscore the IMF's commitment to working with countries to strengthen institutions and foster inclusive growth.



On Monday, March 18, 2024, Kristalina Georgieva was seen off by the Governor of Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, the First and Second Deputy Governors of the Bank as well as the IMF Resident Representative in Ghana, Dr. Leandro Medina.



