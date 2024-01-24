IMF and World Bank are dictating to Ghana now because the current leadership has failed – Malema

Renowned Pan-Africanist and South African politician, Julius Malema, has bemoaned the current state of Ghana under the current Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led, New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Speaking at an engagement with the youth of Ghana and other African countries under the auspices of the AriseGhana Movement, in Accra, on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, Julius Malema, the Commander in Chief of the Economic Freedom Fighters, bemoaned the current state of corruption in the country.



He said that corruption is now threatening Ghana’s democracy which has been a shining example to many African states.



He added that the current leadership of Ghana has failed in its duties which is why the country that led the liberation efforts in Africa is now being dictated to by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



“Ghana has had democratic elections in succession, which are peaceful. Of course, it experienced a bit of difficulty at some point, but since then Ghana has become the most celebrated democracy.



“But the democracy of Ghana is threatened by corruption. A corruption that made sure that Ghana does not pay its international debt,” he said.

The firebrand South African politician added, “As a result, Ghana is unable to self-determine because everything else is dictated to Ghana by IMF and the World Bank because the current leadership fails to honour their obligations”.



Watch Julius Malema’s remarks in the video below:







BAI/NOQ