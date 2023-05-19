2
Menu
Business

IMF bailout programme: Bank of Ghana Act to be revised - Report

Dr Ernest Addison Bank Of Ghana121212121212121 BoG Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison

Fri, 19 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following the approval of the economic support programme for Ghana by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Central Bank Act is expected to witness some amendments as part of efforts to boost independence and address fiscal dominance.

This was contained in a country report issued by the Fund on May 17, 2023.

The amendments to the Bank of Ghana Act will feature a stricter limit for monetary financing, mechanisms to monitor and enforce compliance, and offer clear definition of emergency situations under which the limit can be temporarily lifted.

Before Ghana secured approval from the IMF Executive Board for a $3 billion bailout, the Bank of Ghana and Ministry of Finance, as part of prior actions, signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) to end monetary financing during the programme.

Under the new programme, there is an ongoing updated Safeguards Assessment which is aimed at proving additional support for designing changes to the BoG Act and pending some legislative amendment.

The Act, when revised, will further review the Central Bank’s Domestic Gold Purchase and Gold-for-Oil programmes amid associated risks for the Bank of Ghana.

Under the IMF programme, the Bank of Ghana’s balance sheet is expected to be affected by the debt restructuring exercise.

The IMF country report on Ghana’s IMF bailout noted that government and the Central Bank would have to assess the potential impact and develop strategies towards its recapitalization with the Fund technical assistance support.

MA/ESA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Effah Dartey slams former Chief Justice
Anas steps down from testifying against Kwesi Nyantakyi
NPP Primaries: Nyaho-Tamakloe ‘disqualifies’ Alan Kyerematen
Organize a send-off for Ken Ofori-Atta - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to president
NPP MP takes swipe at Alan
Akufo-Addo visits Ghanaian troops on peacekeeping operations
Sam George dares Tema High Court judge
Barker-Vormawor reacts to man remanded for insulting Akufo-Addo
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name
Related Articles: