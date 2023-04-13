IMF boss optimistic Ghana will get final approval

Kristalina Georgieva is the IMF Managing Director

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, has stated that Ghana is likely to get final approval from the International Monetary Fund board soon.

According to her, she is hopeful because of the strides Ghana is making in its debt restructuring/relief talks with its creditors.



She made this known at the ongoing World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings in Washington D.C. as reported by graphiconline.com.



Georgieva added that the IMF is urging Ghana’s bilateral creditors to move quickly to provide the financial assurance the country needs to move forward for the board’s approval.



She said: “We have been urging Ghana’s creditors to act swiftly.”

“To tell you the truth, I am optimistic that we are going to move swiftly and so stay positive.”



The Graphic reports also stated that China, one of Ghana’s creditors has softened its stance on the need for multilaterals to share debt losses.



