1
Menu
Business

IMF boss optimistic Ghana will get final approval

Kristalina Georgieva Kristalina Georgieva Kristalina Georgieva Kristalina Georgieva Kristalina Georgieva is the IMF Managing Director

Thu, 13 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, has stated that Ghana is likely to get final approval from the International Monetary Fund board soon.

According to her, she is hopeful because of the strides Ghana is making in its debt restructuring/relief talks with its creditors.

She made this known at the ongoing World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings in Washington D.C. as reported by graphiconline.com.

Georgieva added that the IMF is urging Ghana’s bilateral creditors to move quickly to provide the financial assurance the country needs to move forward for the board’s approval.

She said: “We have been urging Ghana’s creditors to act swiftly.”

“To tell you the truth, I am optimistic that we are going to move swiftly and so stay positive.”

The Graphic reports also stated that China, one of Ghana’s creditors has softened its stance on the need for multilaterals to share debt losses.

SSD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako speaks on Bawumia’s 'It Is Possible' announcement
Meet Alfred Obeng-Boateng: The MP sending constituents abroad
Ato Forson, 8 others in Washington for IMF, World Bank meetings
Tony Baffoe, Coach Opeele jump to defence of under-fire Stephen Appiah
Irate youth attack Police station; vehicle destroyed, gun fired, two injured at Sefwi Bekwai
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Isaac Dogboe's father 'fingers' prophet in son's defeats
Ex-Man City defender recounts how Balotelli traded blows with Roberto Mancini over wrong accusations
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Related Articles: