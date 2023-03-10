1
Menu
Business

IMF conditionalities are to ensure countries adopt strong policies – Report

IMF.jpeg International Monetary Fund

Fri, 10 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has explained the reasons behind the conditionalities it gives to countries who are seeking its support for a financial bailout.

Among the reasons are to help these countries solve their balance of payments problems and also help them to adopt strong and effective policies.

“These policy adjustments are conditions for IMF loans and help to ensure that the country adopts strong and effective policies,” the Fund said in a statement.

The institution further noted that countries are given these conditions to guide their progress toward their intended goals.

“Conditionality is included in financing and non-financing IMF programs with the aim to progress towards the agreed policy goals”, it added.

The IMF explained that member countries that borrow from it have primary responsibility for selecting, designing, and implementing policies to make their economic programme successful.

The program is described in a letter of intent, which typically includes a memorandum of economic and financial policies for a more detailed description of the policies. The objectives and policies of the programme depends on a country’s circumstances.

However the IMF said, “the overarching goal is always to restore or maintain the balance of payments viability and macroeconomic stability while setting the stage for sustained, high-quality growth.

“For low-income countries, there is an additional objective of reducing poverty,” it concluded.

SSD/MA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’ll use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D.- Kennedy Agyapong
How the trumpet led late Sherrif Imoro to 'join' Roman Catholic faith
Sammy Gyamfi questions NPP MP who didn’t know BoG printed money
Go to Ukraine if you want to fight - Former Ashaiman MP tells Military
Man grabbed for having sex with daughter; says it is 'tradition'
NDC Primaries: Meet the three academics ditching lecture halls for parliament
Dying passenger 'thrown out' of commercial vehicle on Accra to Kumasi Highway
Sperm Merchants: The cartels harvesting and selling used condoms for rituals in Ghana
How policeman 'saved' sick passenger ejected from commercial bus
Ashaiman swoop: Five key things Mahama addressed in his statement to military
Related Articles: