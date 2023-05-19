IMF loan: We are optimistic about Ghana’s effective utilisation – IMF Mission Chief

Mission Chief for Ghana’s IMF programme, Mr. Stephane Roudet

Mission Chief for Ghana’s IMF programme, Stephane Roudet has said that Ghana’s policymakers are efficiently prepared to take Ghana out of its worst economic crisis in a generation.

The lead negotiator appointed to lead the fund’s mission team for Ghana, during a joint press conference with the IMF, Ghana’s Ministry of Finance and The Bank of Ghana, held in Washington indicated that Ghana had been able to meet all requirements needed for approval of the $3bln loan within a few months. He believes that the government of Ghana is very committed to implementing reforms that will help improve policy frameworks moving forward.



“I see that Ghana’s authorities are very committed; I have no reason to believe that the programme will not be fully implemented”.



He added that the IMF has laid down policies that will ensure that Ghana implements the programme fully, describing them as sound policies accompanied by mechanisms to monitor the progress of the programme in Ghana.

Meanwhile, finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, mentioned that all necessary negotiations that were needed to draw out assurances on Friday, May 19, 2023, were well planned and were well thought through.



