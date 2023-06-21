IMF programme: Minority paints gloomy picture for Ghanaians in coming days

Member of parliament for the Bolgatanga Cental Constituency, Isaac Adongo

The Minority in Parliament has accused Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta of deception in his recent update on the $3 billion IMF loan.

According to the NDC MPs, the Finance Minister deliberately failed to inform the public about conditionalities signed on by government such as 3 months of upward adjustments of utility tariffs, restrictions on public sector salaries, restructuring of pension funds and local banks.



Addressing the media in Parliament on Wednesday, June 21, Minority spokesperson on Finance, Isaac Adongo predicted the government is likely to default in the payment of first matured bonds under the domestic exchange program.



The Bolgatanga Central MP further took on Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia questioning his claim he has a vision for Ghana as he seeks to lead the NPP into the 2024 elections.



According to Adongo, the economic crisis the country finds itself in today is a result of the implementation of the same vision sold by the vice President before the 2016 elections.

“In this mist of this gargantuan economic mismanagement, I heard Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia saying he has a vision for Ghana, I’m wondering what vision he has other than what his boss Nana Addo has contracted with the IMF for the good people of Ghana. What is Dr. Bawumia going to do that he couldn’t do in this government?



It is annoying to hear those who drove a car in perfect shape into a ditch, now talking about vision. If you could see your way clear you think you would have driven the car into a ditch? Now talking about a vision for Ghana, if they had vision Ghana wouldn’t have sunk into this low in the first place.



Before we can go ahead to evaluate his vision over the past six years, let’s remember that prior to 2016, Nana Addo had told Ghanaians that he was relying on the intellectual capacity of Dr. Bawumia to transform Ghana. If now, the man is intellectually bankrupt, Akufo-Addo come and tell us. Didn’t Akufo-Addo say that he has the best economist in the world?



The man who went to university and after his lecturers taught him they all died and they didn’t get to teach any of us again. He is relying on that man’s intellectual capacity to transform Ghana, of course, he has transformed us, this is where we are,” he added.