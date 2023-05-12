0
Menu
Business

IMF welcomes creditors’ decision to negotiate debt restructuring terms

IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva.png Kristalina Georgieva is the IMF Managing Director

Fri, 12 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, has welcomed the decision by Ghana’s creditors to support the country's move to secure financial support from the Fund.

According to her, the recognition of the creditors provides the necessary financing assurances for the IMF Executive Board to consider the proposed Fund-supported programme.

“This statement provides the necessary financing assurances for the IMF Executive Board to consider the proposed Fund-supported program and unlock much-needed financing from Ghana’s development partners. I also strongly endorse the call by the Official Creditor Committee for private creditors and other official bilateral creditors to commit to comparable debt treatments.

“The Creditor Committee’s action recognizes the Ghanaian authorities’ strong reform program, which aims to restore macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability while laying the foundation for an inclusive recovery. It also signals that further progress is being made under the G20 Common Framework, demonstrating that international partners are ready to work together to help countries resolve their debt issues. This is vital to enable countries such as Ghana to achieve sustainable growth and poverty reduction,” a statement on the Fund’s website read.

Ghana reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF on a new arrangement under the Extended Credit Facility.

Since then, Ghana’s program request has been pending financing assurances from Ghana’s official bilateral creditors.

These assurances are critical for Ghana to secure the US$3 billion in financial support from the Fund.

Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:





SSD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Related Articles: